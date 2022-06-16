Viral Toonami Short Earns Series Order at HBO Max

The world of anime has become a hot ticket item for a number of streaming services in North America, so it's no surprise to see that movers and shakers such as Netflix, Disney+, and HBO Max are taking the opportunity to expand their respective libraries within this medium. Now, the company TItmouse is set to release a brand new animated series for HBO Max that appears to tell the story of a new planet and the humans that are attempting to survive on its surface.

Scanvgers Reign is created by Joe Bennett and Charles Huettner and premiered at this year's Annecy Animation Festival, with a new trailer hitting the internet to give animation fans an idea of what this strange series is set to look like. While it has yet to be revealed if this series will also air on Cartoon Network's Toonami and/or Adult Swim, we definitely wouldn't be surprised considering the fact that this story first appeared on the programming block for the cable network.

If you want a closer look at this alien world, check out the new trailer below that shows how different Scavengers Reign is from the other animated series on the market today:

Entertainment Outlet Deadline shared a description of Scavengers Reign that gives fans an idea of what this animated series will explore when it arrives on HBO Max next year:

"Scavengers Reign is about the surviving crew of a damaged deep space freighter who are stranded on a beautiful yet unforgiving planet. They begin to learn the true nature of this planet as they try to survive long enough to escape or be rescued."

Earlier this year, it was revealed that the medium of anime is becoming one of the most profitable new areas of entertainment for both the small and big screens, with anime such as Jujutsu Kaisen and Demon Slayer becoming hits in both Japan and the United States, helping bring the industry hundreds of millions of dollars in profit. With the COVID-19 pandemic helping in pushing more animation and increasing sales of both anime and manga, it will be interesting to see what new projects emerge in the near future.

Will you be checking out this new series on HBO Max next year? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Scavengers Reign.

Via Deadline