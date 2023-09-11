FLCL: Grunge Is Now Streaming on Max

FLCL is back for the first of its two new planned seasons with Adult Swim, and FLCL: Grunge is now available for streaming on Max following the premiere of the anime's first episode! One of the most surprising comebacks of the last few years was Adult Swim tapping the classic FLCL OVA series for two more seasons taking the story in a whole new direction. Following the release of these two new batches of episodes, it was surprisingly announced that there are now two more seasons of the series planned with the fourth season now kicking off its run with Adult Swim's Toonami programming block.

FLCL: Grunge got a lot of attention from fans for being the first of the FLCL franchise to be primarily CG animated production, and now fans have been able to check out the first episode with its premiere on Toonami. Thankfully for those interested who might have missed its broadcast debut, FLCL: Grunge is now available for streaming with Max. The first episode is up now, and new episodes of the anime will be added on a weekly basis following their broadcast debut on Toonami (You can find FLCL: Grunge on Max here).

Where to Watch FLCL: Grunge Episode 1

FLCL: Grunge is a curious point in the franchise as it's being touted as a prequel to the original OVA series. Adult Swim teases the new season as such, "Prequel to the original FLCL. While the adults have no hope for tomorrow, the youth accept the decline and poverty of the city as an ordinary part of their reality, until Haruko throws the city into chaos." FLCL: Grunge Episode 1 (now streaming on Max) is titled "Shinpachi," and the synopsis hypes the Season 4 premiere as such, "Haruko, disguised as a hostess, visits a sushi restaurant with the mayor, followed by a Medical Mechanic robot who threatens to destroy the planet."

MontBlanc Pictures is handling the CG animation production for FLCL: Grunge, and director Hiroshi Takekiyo previously addressed fans' concerns about the CG in a statement before the anime's premiere, "We are currently still working on the show in CGI, trying new techniques and all, but we feel very strong about the overall story. We think you'll enjoy it as much as we do...We are making sure to pay the highest respect to the original creator [Kazuya] Tsurumaki. We are trying our best in procuring the elements that the original FLCL valued most while respecting the original style as much as possible. We are also taking on the new challenges that the current 21st century technology offers. We hope that you will get to enjoy the best of both worlds when you watch the show."

