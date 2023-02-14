A Second Scooby-Doo Project Was Axed by Warner Bros. Discovery

It looks like another project at Warner Bros. Discovery got axed without us noticing. While the world focused on the sequel to Scoob and the upcoming Batgirl flick, it seems animators were hit with another blow. After all, a surfaced interview with director Carolyn Gair is making the rounds, and it confirms WBD CEO David Zaslav requested Scooby-Doo! and the Haunted High Rise to become a tax write-off.

The update comes from YouTube courtesy of JayBee as it was there Gair spoke as much as they could about the project's cancellation. It turns out work on the film was well underway when WBD pulled the plug, and that includes some original songs by the Hex Girls.

"She confirmed the film was finished with recording and ready to go into animation when Zaslav, CEO of WBD, decided to turn it into a tax write off. What will make this the most heartbreaking is that this was going to be a new moving starring the Hex Girls featuring the original three voices per usual and new songs. The songs had already been fully finished when the film was shut down," Scoobytopia summarized on social media for fans. Now, the news is making waves, and it has animation lovers upset once again with WBD.

After all, the company drew dire last summer and fall when its plans to curtail animation were made public. A large number of animated series like Final Space were axed and given a limited time to stream on HBO Max before being removed. This was all done in the name of cost saving, and other animated projects were cancelled behind the scenes as tax write offs. It turns out Scooby-Doo was hit twice by the decision, and we can only assume this Mystery Inc Gang aren't happy about that.

However, some of the series has found success at WBD and HBO Max as of late. This year, the original animated comedy Velma was released, and it drew a record audience with its premiere. Despite mixed reviews across the board, a second season of Velma is in the works. But sadly, Scooby-Doo and the Hex Girls have had their comeback shelved indefinitely.

