Cartoon Network Shares Chainsaw Man/Scooby Doo Crossover

Mystery Incorporated has been in the headlines a lot recently, thanks to the fan response to HBO Max's Velma. Scooby-Doo and the gang have been given countless incarnations over the years, with many animated series involving the Mystery Machine seeing the gang teaming up with celebrities and superheroes. Now, Cartoon Network has shared a unique crossover that sees Scooby and Shaggy chowing down next to anime's finest in Chainsaw Man's Denji and Pochita, following their 2022 anime debut.

Chainsaw Man has yet to confirm whether a second season will be produced by Studio MAPPA, though the animation house has stated in the past that they were hoping to adapt all the manga works of Tatsuki Fujimoto. With this year seeing MAPPA working on franchises such as Attack on Titan, Vinland Saga, Jujutsu Kaisen, and Hell's Paradise to name a few, it might be some time before we get word on season two. What also remains a mystery is to whether or not Chainsaw Man will make its way to Toonami and Adult Swim, though recently, it would seem that the Cartoon Network programming block is leaning heavier into original content as the price of licensing anime continues to go up.

A Chainsaw Snack

Cartoon Network's Twitter Account shared this adorable crossover from artist Smile G Horse, uniting Shaggy and Scooby from Mystery Incorporated with Denji and Pochita of Makima's devil-hunting organization that has seen quite a few terrifying supernatural beings on their quest:

HBO Max's Velma creates very different versions of the titular mystery solvers, Shaggy, Fred, and Daphne. Scooby-Doo has yet to appear in the series though the way that they have been building the story makes it seem unlikely that we'll see a talking dog make his way into the new animated series. We doubt that an official crossover between the Scooby Gang and Chainsaw Man will ever happen, though there have been wilder anime crossovers that we've witnessed.

