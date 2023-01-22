Scooby-Doo Goes Anime With This Mystery Inc. Makeover

These days, Scooby-Doo is back in the headlines, and the sleuth's gang is to thank. HBO Max stirred up all sorts of debates with its release of Velma, and the entire Mystery Inc. crew was thrown into the Internet's ring. It seems like everyone is reliving the series' best projects, and now, one fan has netizens begging for a full-on anime thanks to an adorable makeover.

The piece comes from Twitter courtesy of the artist Jourd4n as you can see below. The illustrator decided to give their own take on Scooby-Doo once fans began pitching their own series in the wake of Velma's disappointing premiere. As you can tell, their pitch involved the Scooby gang getting an anime makeover, and it is safe to say we're obsessed.

After all, the gang looks absolutely perfect with this anime redo. Fred is serving Agent Twilight vibes for Spy x Family fans given his coifed hair and ascot. Of course, Velma is as adorable as ever, and her updated outfit would make any shojo heroine drools. Velma is channeling her inner school girl with her red pleated skirt. And as always, Shaggy looks comfy in his sweats that look like they belong in an isekai drama.

The entire gang suits this anime look, and we're sure the Mystery Inc. team would find plenty of baddies to foil in an anime of their own. If the series wanted to get real meta, it would rope in villains from other anime series because who wouldn't want to see Scooby-Doo throw a hoagie at Orochimaru? If that doesn't appeal to you, what will?

