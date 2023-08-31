Scott Pilgrim Takes Off Will Expand All of the Evil Exes

Scott Pilgrim has had many lives. From his debut in Bryan Lee O'Malley's hit graphic novels to Hollywood's live-action venture, the boy has done it all. Now, Netflix is gearing up to breathe new life into Scott by way of an anime. Scott Pilgrim Takes Off is on the horizon, and in a recent interview, the creator behind Scott Pilgrim revealed the anime will give fans some much-wanted expansion on the Evil Exes.

The update comes from The Los Angeles Times as the publication spoke with O'Malley recently. It was there the artist revealed they've come to regret how little time their novels spent on the exes, so he is rectifying the situation now.

"I think my main regret that I've expressed about the books is that I didn't get enough time to develop the evil exes," O'Malley shared. "Especially after knowing the casting, it [felt] like, oh, we should have more scenes with the evil exes."

Of course, O'Malley is totally right about the Scott Pilgrim case. When his graphic novels were adapted into a film, a stellar cast came together to embody Ramona's evil exes. Actors like Jason Schwartzman, Chris Evans, Brandon Routh, Mae Whitman, and more brought the league to life. Michael Cera's Scott Pilgrim was forced to battle these exes to win Ramona's heart. Now, Netflix's anime adaptation will give us the history behind these exes, and we're sure O'Malley has some surprises lurking there for fans.

It won't be long before Scott Pilgrim Takes Off makes its debut. The show is slated to release on November 17th on Netflix. Produced by Science SARU, Scott Pilgrim's future is looking bright as a new era sits on the horizon. So if you are ready to see Scott showdown with more of Ramona's exes, you are in luck.

