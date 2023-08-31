Scott Pilgrim Creator Reveals How Its Netflix Anime Came to Be

Netflix is getting ready to release their upcoming anime based on Scott Pilgrim called Scott Pilgrim Takes Off, and fans are excited to see what happens next. Scott Pilgrim Takes Off was created by source material creators Bryan Lee O'Malley and BenDavid Grabinski for Netflix and will bring back most of the original cast from the live-action film Scott Pilgrim vs. the World. Not much is known about the series, but it could adapt all of the source material throughout numerous seasons. Work on Scott Pilgrim Takes Off is officially underway, and it isn't known when the series will premiere on the streaming service. In a new interview with The Los Angeles Times, O'Malley revealed how the series came to be.

"The idea of working with that particular studio was very exciting to me," O'Malley recently revealed. "And I've always loved anime. I grew up on anime and never thought I would ever get a chance to make or even be anywhere near the process of it."

O'Malley went on to reveal that since enough time has passed since the release of the live-action film, the anime "wouldn't feel scary or awkward." He then credited Grabinski for opening his eyes to different ways of telling the story "that still felt like 'Scott Pilgrim' but would be intriguing and new and fun."

What to know for Scott Pilgrim Takes Off?

Returning for the series are Michael Cera as Scott, Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Ramona, Kieran Culkin as Wallace Wells, Anna Kendrick as Stacey Pilgrim, Brie Larson as Envy Adams, Alison Pill as Kim Pine, Aubrey Plaza as Julie Powers, Johnny Simmons as Young Neil, Mark Webber as Stephen Stills, Ellen Wong as Knives Chau and Satya Bhabha, Chris Evans, Brandon Routh, Jason Schwartzman, and Mae Whitman as Ramona's Evil Exes.

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off was written by O'Malley and Grabinski, with director of the live-action adaptation Edgar Wright serving as a producer. O'Malley previously recalled how the series came to be with some alternate details.

"I'm working on a Scott Pilgrim anime," O'Malley revealed. "[I]t's for [Netflix], written by me and [BenDavid Grabinksi, produced by us and [Edgar Wright] for [Universal]...animation by [Science Saru], directed by [Abel Gongora], music by [Anamanaguchi] & [Joseph Trapanese], and the whole cast of the movie is reprising their roles!!! It might be the best thing I've ever worked on and I'm excited to share it with everyone soon."

