Scott Pilgrim Creators Reveal Their Goal of Netflix Anime

Scott Pilgrim started as a series of graphic novels by Bryan Lee O'Malley before becoming a hit film in 2010. Scott Pilgrim vs. the World was helmed by Edgar Wright, who is now returning to executive produce a new anime show based on the series. The show is called Scott Pilgrim Takes Off and is debuting on Netflix in November. O'Malley created the show with Happily (2021) director BenDavid Grabinski, and the duo recently spoke with the Los Angeles Times about the returning cast in addition to their goals for the new series, which is expected to stay true to the graphic novels with a few new twists and turns.

"Our goal was to make something that, if you love the books or movie, this would be really surprising and you'd realize that this is the ideal version of what we could do," Grabinski explained. "This could be your first version of 'Scott Pilgrim' or this could be something for someone who knows it really well – we want it to be entertaining and engaging for both audiences."

"Once we started unlocking the potential of the new way of looking at the story, that really got me excited," O'Malley explained.

"If you think you know what you're going to see, you don't," Grabinski teased.

Who Stars Scott Pilgrim Takes Off?

The entire live-action cast of Scott Pilgrim vs. the World is returning to voice their characters in Scott Pilgrim Takes Off. That includes Michael Cera as Scott, Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Ramona, Kieran Culkin as Wallace Wells, Anna Kendrick as Stacey Pilgrim, Brie Larson as Envy Adams, Alison Pill as Kim Pine, Aubrey Plaza as Julie Powers, Johnny Simmons as Young Neil, Mark Webber as Stephen Stills, Ellen Wong as Knives Chau and Satya Bhabha, Chris Evans, Brandon Routh, Jason Schwartzman, and Mae Whitman as Ramona's Evil Exes.

"They've all gone on to do incredible things, but to me, they're family," O'Malley said of the cast in the press release announcing the series earlier this year.

"Luckily, the Scott Pilgrim cast became a close-knit family and friendships were forged for life," Wright told Netflix blog Tudum. "There — to this day — is still a group email with the entire cast on it, that's been going since 2010. I was happy to be able to reach out to everyone with the news that we had finally come up with a way to continue the adventure. Seeing (and hearing) everyone come back to their roles has been a true pleasure."

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off will feature new music by the chiptune band Anamanaguchi, who previously created the soundtrack for Scott Pilgrim vs. the World: The Game. Look for Scott Pilgrim Takes Off on Netflix on November 17th.