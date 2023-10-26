Scott Pilgrim vs. the World Returning to Netflix Ahead of Anime Debut

The Scott Pilgrim movie and TV series will soon be available on the same streaming service.

The universe of Scott Pilgrim is expanding next month with the release of a brand new anime series on Netflix. Scott Pilgrim Takes Off features the return of the entire cast from Edgar Wright's beloved 2010 film, reprising their roles for an animated adventure that will take the story in a brand new direction. There has been a lot of buzz about the debut of the highly anticipated series, likely leading to increased interest in the feature film. There will be plenty of fans wanting to rewatch the movie ahead of the new show, or potentially new fans who want to see the movie first. Either way, Netflix is about to make it easier to watch the Scott Pilgrim franchise.

Scott Pilgrim vs. the World hasn't been available on Netflix for a while now, but that will change in November, just a couple of weeks ahead of the Scott Pilgrim Takes Off premiere on November 17th. This week, Netflix released its monthly newsletter that highlights all of the new movies and TV shows making their way to the service's lineup in the coming weeks. November's newsletter confirmed that Scott Pilgrim vs. the World will be returning to Netflix on November 1st, giving fans plenty of time to rewatch it ahead of the Takes Off premiere.

Coming to Netflix in November

Scott Pilgrim vs. the World is just one of the titles set to hit Netflix in November, with quite a few arriving at the start of the month. In addition to Edgar Wright's fan-favorite adventure, November 1st will also films like The Addams Family, Pitch Perfect, and Sixteen Candles added to its streaming lineup.

