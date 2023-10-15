Scott Pilgrim Takes Off Was All or Nothing With Its Casting

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off was willing to recast everyone if anyone from its original movie couldn't join in.

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off is nearing its big debut. After years out of the spotlight, the franchise is ready to reclaim its status as a cult favorite. Scott Pilgrim's foray into anime will launch on Netflix next month. And following an update from its writers, we have learned just how important casting was for this project.

After all, it is no secret that Scott Pilgrim Takes Off had a rare kind of chemistry. The cast of Scott Pilgrim vs The World nailed their roles, and if one of them could not return for this anime, the entire cast would have been redone.

Speaking with Den of Geek, Scott Pilgrim creator Bryan Lee O'Malley confirmed the hunch when talking about the series' anime."The spell would be broken if any component was missing," he shared.

"I think the special feeling from the show comes from having a lot of the cast return, and that's all thanks to Edgar and his magic the first time around. The enduring friendship between the cast has led us here, and it's beautiful."

Of course, the cast of Scott Pilgrim vs The World was all too happy to return to work. It has been decades since the cast teamed up on the big screen, and stars like Chris Evans and Michael Cera have long praised Scott Pilgrim. It was no issue recruiting the stars, and according to writer BenDavid Grabinski, the next challenge was penning new jokes for the actors.

"The stuff that was really hard was writing scenes that already existed in the movie and book and trying to not do the same joke but also do something that still works because the pressure is that you have to do something that's as good or better," Grabinski says. "We have a lot of new stuff because it's just not exciting to me to do a cover band version of it; it's actually stressful," he shared.

Given what we've seen of Scott Pilgrim Takes Off, O'Malley and Grabinski have done an excellent job with their scripts. Now, it won't be long before Scott Pilgrim Takes Off makes its debut. The show is slated to debut on November 17th, and it will be streaming exclusively on Netflix.

What do you think about this latest update on Scott Pilgrim Takes Off? Will you be watching the anime? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!