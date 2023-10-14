Scott Pilgrim Takes Off Trailer Released

Scott Pilgrim is making its big comeback with a brand new anime series with Netflix, and Scott Pilgrim Takes Off is teasing what's coming next with a new trailer for the upcoming series! Scott Pilgrim Takes Off is a new take on the series with the original creator and much of the same creative team from Scott Pilgrim vs. The World returning for the new endeavor, and it's one of the most intriguing new anime projects of the rest of the year. As it teases what could stay the same, and what could change, fans have gotten a new look.

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off is currently gearing up for its premiere next month, and took the stage during New York Comic Con 2023 to show off a new look at the series. Featuring a returning voice cast from the Scott Pilgrim vs. The World movie, Scott Pilgrim Takes Off has dropped a new trailer showing off that returning cast even more than we've seen in previous promotional materials. You can check it out in action below.

When to Watch the Scott Pilgrim Anime

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off is officially debuting on Netflix around the world on November 17th. Scheduled to run for eight episodes, the original Scott Pilgrim graphic novel creator Bryan Lee O'Malley serves as showrunner, writer, and executive producer alongside BenDavid Grabinski, Scott Pilgrim vs. The World director Edgar Wright serves as executive producer, Anamanaguchi will be returning from Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game to compose the music for the anime, and Abel Gongora will direct with animation produced at Science SARU.

The main draw of Scott Pilgrim Takes Off will be star studded returning cast of Michael Cera as Scott Pilgrim, Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Ramona Flowers, Kieran Culkin as Wallace Wells, Anna Kendrick as Stacey Pilgrim, Brie Larson as Envy Adams, Alison Pill as Kim Pine, Aubrey Plaza as Julie Powers, Johnny Simmons as young Neil, Mark Webber as Stephen Stills, Ellen Wong as Knives Chau and Satya Bhabha, Chris Evans, Brandon Routh, Jason Schwartzman and Mae Whitman as the Evil Exes.

What do you think of this new look at the Scott Pilgrim Takes Off anime? Will you be checking it out when it premieres on Netflix? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!