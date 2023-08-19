Scott Pilgrim: Michael Cera Reveals He Got "Depressed" After Filming Movie

Scott Pilgrim vs. the World star Michael Cera says he felt "depressed" after completing production of the 20210 Edgar Wright-directed movie. Cera stopped by GQ while promoting his new film, The Adults, ahead of the SAG-AFTRA strike. In the video interview, Cera looks back on some of his most memorable movie roles, including Scott Pilgrim, the lovable loser who falls hard for Ramona Flowers (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) and must defeat her seven evil exes to be with her in the film based on Bryan Lee O'Malley's bestselling graphic novels. During the video, Cera recalled how much fun it was working on the movie, despite suffering some injuries.

"It was so much fun all the time because we just had the greatest vibe with everybody," Cera said. "That basically trickled down from Edgar, and the energy he was creating. We all got to rehearse together and spend a lot of time together before we even started making the movie."

But all good things come to an end. Once filming was completed, Cera, age 22 at the time, felt the absence of his co-stars from his life.

"By the end of the movie, I felt like, 'This is my world. This is my group of friends. It feels like it's always going to be this way,'" Cera said. "Honestly, I was a little depressed when we were done because it all just goes away, and you're like, 'Where did everybody go?' You get used to that as you get older and as you're acting for a while, but I was sad to lose it. I could have kept making that forever, even though it was exhausting."

Scott Pilgrim vs. the World cast reunites in Scott Pilgrim Takes Off

The Scott Pilgrim vs. the World cast reunited virtually for a reading of the film's script during the pandemic in 2020, which was also the film's 10th anniversary. Cera and the cast will reprise their roles once against for Scott Pilgrim Takes Off, an anime series produced by Science SARU and coming to Netflix. The anime's first trailer debuted on Wednesday.

"Luckily, the Scott Pilgrim cast became a close-knit family and friendships were forged for life," Wright told Netflix blog Tudum when the series was first announced. Wright is an executive producer on the Scott Pilgrim anime series. "There — to this day — is still a group email with the entire cast on it, that's been going since 2010. I was happy to be able to reach out to everyone with the news that we had finally come up with a way to continue the adventure. Seeing (and hearing) everyone come back to their roles has been a true pleasure."

Bryan Lee O'Malley and BenDavid Grabinski wrote Scott Pilgrim Takes Off and are executive producers. Abel Góngora directed the Scott Pilgrim anime.

The entire live-action cast of Scott Pilgrim vs. the World is returning for the anime series. That includes Cera as Scott, Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Ramona, Kieran Culkin as Wallace Wells, Anna Kendrick as Stacey Pilgrim, Brie Larson as Envy Adams, Alison Pill as Kim Pine, Aubrey Plaza as Julie Powers, Johnny Simmons as Young Neil, Mark Webber as Stephen Stills, Ellen Wong as Knives Chau and Satya Bhabha, and Chris Evans, Brandon Routh, Jason Schwartzman, and Mae Whitman as the Evil Exes.

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off debuts on Netflix on November 17th. Scott Pilgrim vs. the World is currently streaming on Peacock.