Scott Pilgrim Takes Off Reveals New Images

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off is getting ready to make its mark. It has been years since Bryan Lee O'Malley's hit series has dropped new content, so it is overdue for an update. Following Hollywood's live-action adaptation of Scott Pilgrim, the series has become a cult hit, and many fans have been waiting for its comeback. Soon, Netflix will answer those wishes with Scott Pilgrim Takes Off, and we've been given a new look at the show.

As you can see below, a slew of stills were just released from Scott Pilgrim Takes Off. The shots focus on all sorts of familiar characters including Scott and Ramona. We also see a number of the latter's evil exes, and there is even a shot of an action sequence. Filled with bright colors, the aesthetic of Scott Pilgrim Takes Off will mimic O'Malley's iconic style to a tee. So if you loved the Oni Press comic, this anime is going to make your day.

Currently, Scott Pilgrim Takes Off will be released in November 2024. An early sneak peek of the anime will be shared at New York Comic Con.

