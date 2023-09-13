Netflix's DROP 01 Teases Special Look at Castlevania, Scott Pilgrim, and More: Watch

Netflix has a lot of animated programming coming to its streaming service through the end of the year and beyond, and has announced that fans will get to see some previews of everything coming to Netflix with a special new event called DROP 01 with a cool trailer! Netflix has greatly increased the number of animated projects on its service in the last few years, and it's looking like this Fall specifically has a lot more great titles on the way. With many of their premieres now closer than ever, Netflix is giving fans an early look at what's coming!

Netflix has announced a special virtual event dubbed DROP 01 that will be streaming live on its official Twitch and YouTube channels (including TUDUM) on Wednesday, September 27th at 9:00 AM PST / 12:00 PM ET / 5:00 PM BST, and is touted by Netflix as a 90 minute long special that will not only feature the digital early premiere of Castlevania: Nocturne's first three episodes (ahead of their official premiere on September 28th) but will have some surprise announcements and never-before-seen sneak peek "drops" from new animated projects Netflix has in the works. Check out the trailer in the video above!

(Photo: Netflix)

What to Expect From Netflix's DROP 01 Virtual Event

As part of the DROP 01 virtual event and between each new episode of Castlevania: Nocturne, Netflix will be sharing new reveals for new animated projects such as Scott Pilgrim Takes Off, Sonic Prime Chapter 3, Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix, Blue Eye Samurai, Pluto, Masters of the Universe: Revolution and more that are still being kept a mystery as of the this initial announcement. For the event Netflix has teamed up with Konami, Sonic the Hedgehog/Sega, Wildbrain, Ubisoft, UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group, Studio M2, Mattel, Capcom, Crystal Dynamics and Legendary for all kinds of reveals.

It's yet to be announced what kinds of mystery reveals each of these animated projects will feature, but that makes this virtual event all the more excited as some of these projects (such as Masters of the Universe: Revolution) have yet to reveal any footage or new posters in quite some time. So fans excited for many of these shows will definitely want to tune in for the big event.

What are you hoping to see revealed during Netflix's DROP 01? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!