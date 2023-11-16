Scott Pilgrim Takes Off Gathers Its Heroes in New Poster

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off is gearing up for a big debut. If you did not know, the anime is preparing to go live in just a matter of hours. Netflix's original anime will debut on November 17th after a long wait, and now the series is hyping its drop with a special poster.

As you can see below, Netflix's Scott Pilgrim Takes Off is ready for its close up. The latest poster released brings all of our favorite characters to light. Scott and Ramona can be seen leading the group while plenty more take up the background. So if you have missed the crew behind Scott Pilgrim, well – you will not go without for much longer.

(Photo: Netflix)

After all, this Netflix anime will give us a fresh new look at Scott Pilgrim. Overseen by series creator Bryan Lee O'Malley and writer BenDavid Grabinski, Scott Pilgrim Takes Off is a love letter to fans. When Netflix's show goes live tomorrow, netizens will get to see the leads of Scott Pilgrim vs The World return to a universe they helped popularize more than a decade ago. So of course, expectations are high for Scott Pilgrim Takes Off.

If you want to tune into the new series, Scott Pilgrim Takes Off will be released exclusively on Netflix. The show stars some of Hollywood's hottest stars including Michael Cera, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Chris Evans, and more. Produced by Science SARU, Scott Pilgrim Takes Off will be a visual feast for fans of all walks. So if you were on the fence about the show, might we suggest you give it a go this fall.

What do you think about this latest Scott Pilgrim promo? Are you excited to tune into the series? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!