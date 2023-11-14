Scott Pilgrim Takes Off Rating Revealed

Scott Pilgrim will be coming back with a brand new anime series hitting Netflix in just a few more days, and the new Scott Pilgrim Takes Off series has revealed its rating ahead of its premiere! First starting out as a cult-classic graphic novel series before becoming a feature film with its own cult following, Scott Pilgrim vs. The World, the Scott Pilgrim franchise is now branching out with a full anime series. Original creator Bryan Lee O'Malley has returned to oversee the new anime series, and the creator gave fans an update about what kind of content to expect from Scott Pilgrim Takes Off.

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off will be releasing on Netflix in just a few more days and series creator Bryan Lee O'Malley is getting fans ready for what to expect by revealing that the anime series has been rated as TV-MA. Sharing this update with fans on Instagram, O'Malley stated the following about the rating, "Note to young people (and their parents): Scott Pilgrim Takes Off is rated TV-MA. We were informed this rating was due to Julie's swearing (we tried to bleep her, but sometimes she's just too powerful). If you (or your kid) has seen the movie or read the books, this isn't any more 'mature' than those."

(Photo: Netflix)

When to Watch Scott Pilgrim Takes Off

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off is officially debuting on Netflix around the world on November 17th. Scheduled to run for eight episodes, the original Scott Pilgrim graphic novel creator Bryan Lee O'Malley serves as showrunner, writer, and executive producer alongside BenDavid Grabinski, Scott Pilgrim vs. The World director Edgar Wright serves as executive producer, Anamanaguchi will be returning from Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game to compose the music for the anime, and Abel Gongora will direct with animation produced at Science SARU. Featuring a returning cast from Scott Pilgrim vs. The World, Netflix teases Scott Pilgrim Takes Off as such:

"Prepare for an all-new Scott Pilgrim adventure and explore the love story of Scott and Ramona. SCOTT PILGRIM TAKES OFF delves deeper into characters you love. Coming to Netflix on November 17th. Scott Pilgrim meets the girl of his dreams, Ramona Flowers, and discovers he must defeat her seven evil exes in order to date her. But this time, things get even more complicated. Based on the graphic novels by Bryan Lee O'Malley, SCOTT PILGRIM TAKES OFF revisits and reimagines the beloved cult classic, taking Ramona Flowers, her evil exes, Scott, and his friends off on a mysterious new action-packed journey to find love."

How do you feel about the rating for Scott Pilgrim Takes Off? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!