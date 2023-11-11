Scott Pilgrim Takes Off Drops New Trailer

Scott Pilgrim is coming back to screens with a new take on the franchise, and Netflix has dropped a new look at the upcoming anime with a new trailer for Scott Pilgrim Takes Off! It won't be much longer before the Scott Pilgrim anime makes its premiere around the world with Netflix as it's scheduled to premiere later this month, and Netflix has been playing coy about what fans can expect to see from the new anime. There have been a few looks at the new anime here and there, but each new look at the series teases a little more of Scott and Ramona's revamped love story.

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off is one of the big new anime releases coming to Netflix this month, and bringing back the cast from Scott Pilgrim vs. The World is just one of the reasons to be excited for what to see. Scott Pilgrim Takes Off is one of the shows that has released new footage as part of Netflix's Geeked Week 2023 event this year, and now the anime is teasing more of Scott and Ramona making their animated debut. You can check out the newest trailer for Scott Pilgrim Takes Off below.

When to Watch Scott Pilgrim Takes Off

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off is officially debuting on Netflix around the world on November 17th. Scheduled to run for eight episodes, the original Scott Pilgrim graphic novel creator Bryan Lee O'Malley serves as showrunner, writer, and executive producer alongside BenDavid Grabinski, Scott Pilgrim vs. The World director Edgar Wright serves as executive producer, Anamanaguchi will be returning from Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game to compose the music for the anime, and Abel Gongora will direct with animation produced at Science SARU. Featuring a returning cast from Scott Pilgrim vs. The World, Netflix teases Scott Pilgrim Takes Off as such:

"Prepare for an all-new Scott Pilgrim adventure and explore the love story of Scott and Ramona. SCOTT PILGRIM TAKES OFF delves deeper into characters you love. Coming to Netflix on November 17th. Scott Pilgrim meets the girl of his dreams, Ramona Flowers, and discovers he must defeat her seven evil exes in order to date her. But this time, things get even more complicated. Based on the graphic novels by Bryan Lee O'Malley, SCOTT PILGRIM TAKES OFF revisits and reimagines the beloved cult classic, taking Ramona Flowers, her evil exes, Scott, and his friends off on a mysterious new action-packed journey to find love."

What do you think of this newest look at Scott Pilgrim Takes Off? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!