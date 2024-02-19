Serena Williams Enters Avatar State in Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender Promo

Serena Williams has entered the Avatar State in a new promo ahead of Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender's debut! Avatar: The Last Airbender will be making its premiere with Netflix in just a few more days from the time of this writing, so it won't be too much longer until fans get to see how the live-action series plays out. But with the Avatar: The Last Airbender series having so much fan anticipation for its premiere, it seems like Netflix is going all out by enlisting a major star to help hype up the series before it kicks off.

As we get closer to Avatar: The Last Airbender's premiere with Netflix on February 22nd, Netflix is getting fired up with a real life Avatar as tennis champion and superstar Serena Williams channels the Avatar State of her own in a cool new promo for the upcoming series. Showcasing just how Williams bends the elements when she's on the court, it's another way to showcase that she's still just as much of a fan of the franchise as she was during the original run of the animated series. Check it out below:

How to Watch Avatar: The Last Airbender

Avatar: The Last Airbender will be premiering with Netflix on February 22nd. The live-action series will have eight episodes for its first season, and will be tackling the events of Book One from the original animated series. Starring a core case of Gordon Cormier as Aang, Kiawentiio as Katara, Ian Ousley as Sokka, Dallas Liu as Prince Zuko, Elizabeth Yu as Azula, Daniel Dae Kim as Fire Lord Ozai and more.

Netflix begins to tease Avatar: The Last Airbender as such, "Water. Earth. Fire. Air. The four nations once lived in harmony, with the Avatar, master of all four elements, keeping peace between them. But everything changed when the Fire Nation attacked and wiped out the Air Nomads, the first step taken by the firebenders towards conquering the world. With the current incarnation of the Avatar yet to emerge, the world has lost hope. But like a light in the darkness, hope springs forth when Aang (Gordon Cormier), a young Air Nomad — and the last of his kind — reawakens to take his rightful place as the next Avatar."

The synopsis continues with, "Alongside his newfound friends Sokka (Ian Ousley) and Katara (Kiawentiio), siblings and members of the Southern Water Tribe, Aang embarks on a fantastical, action-packed quest to save the world and fight back against the fearsome onslaught of Fire Lord Ozai (Daniel Dae Kim). But with a driven Crown Prince Zuko (Dallas James Liu) determined to capture them, it won't be an easy task. They'll need the help of the many allies and colorful characters they meet along the way."

