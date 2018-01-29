‘The Seven Deadly Sins’ Sees Diane Confess Her Love

There is no shortage of love in The Seven Deadly Sins, but a fair bit of it has been unrequited. Unlike Ban and Elaine, Diane and King have not been able to get their act together in the anime. So, fans were unsurprisingly stunned when Diane admitted her true feelings about the fairy king.

You know, since the giant did just confess she loves King and all that.

Right now, Japan is airing the second season of The Seven Deadly Sins, and its third episode went live not long ago. The episode follows King and Ban as they return to the Fairy King's Forest after being gone for years. When things go poorly for King, he is left to sulk with Ban, but Diane finds herself hurting back at home for an entirely different reason.

The giant reveals that she has finally regained her memories from her youth, and they all have to do with King. Diane confesses she loves her comrade with a teary expression, and she encourages Elizabeth to admit her own feelings for Meliodas.

"King told me this a long time ago. I'll always love you. But I didn't say it back to him," Diane revealed.

"I thought it was obvious. So this time I'll say it. That I love him."

Of course, fans are not surprised to hear about Diane and her feelings for King. The heroine may have had a silly crush on Meliodas way back when, but King has since taken over Diane's heart. In the anime's first season, fans watched as the fairy king danced around his strong feelings for Diane and even came to her rescue more than a few times. The series' OVA special also saw Diane and King go on a date, but the latter sadly forgot the kiss they shared when he got hit by a wayward brick. But, if things go Diane's way, it won't be long before she can land another kiss on King.

For those unfamiliar with The Seven Deadly Sins, the series was created by Nakaba Suzuki. It follows the story of Elizabeth, third princess of a kingdom that has been taking over by the Holy Knights after staging a coup. She leaves in search of The Seven Deadly Sins, a group of knights who had defended the kingdom ten years ago who had disbanded after they were blamed for plotting against the kingdom. Though the Holy Knights had said the Seven Sins had been slain, Elizabeth eventually meets their leader Meliodas.

