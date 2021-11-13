Shaman King Season 2 Confirms Netflix Release Date

Shaman King has confirmed its release date for its Part 2 of new episodes coming to Netflix! The rebooted anime series of Hiroyuki Takei’s original manga series has been one of the more intriguing releases of the year given that not only did the original anime adaptation from 20 years ago eventually did have to craft its own original ending, but the manga run of the series didn’t have a complete ending until several years after that anime made its debut. Now fans of the series are finally getting to see a faithful adaptation after all these years.

The series has been running on a weekly basis in Japan since its debut earlier this April, but didn’t make its Netflix premiere in other territories until later in the Summer. Fans have been wondering when the next batch of episodes would be available with the streaming service and now Netflix has listed that new episodes of Shaman King will be making their way to the service beginning on December 9th. Unfortunately, there is no indication of just how many new episodes will be available.

This will be considering a “Season 2” when the new episodes hit Netflix, and while there has yet to be any confirmation, this new batch of episodes will likely be the second cour of the series that includes Episodes 13-24. The series has aired a few episodes beyond this and has nearly completed its third cour of episodes, but we’re only likely getting the second wave of 12 episodes to feature both the original Japanese audio and an English dubbed version much like the first 12 episodes.

This is all unconfirmed until the new episodes drop, unfortunately, but thankfully it won’t be much longer until fans outside of Japan get to check out more of the reboot. If you wanted to catch up on Netflix before these new episodes hit, Netflix officially describes Shaman King as such, “Medium Yoh Asakura enters a battle tournament held every 500 years, competing with other shamans in a bid to become the all-powerful Shaman King.” But what do you think?

What did you think of the first episodes from the Shaman King reboot anime? What are you hoping to see in the next wave of episodes? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!