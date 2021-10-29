Shaman King Hypes Next Arc With New Trailer and Poster

Shaman King is hyping its next major arc with a new trailer and poster! The newest edition of the anime has been adapting Hiroyuki Takei’s original manga series far more closely than the original anime adaptation because in the years since that original from 2001, Takei had been able to release a more definitive version of the series. With this complete vision of the series to work off of, the reboot anime has been steadily making its way through airings in the Spring and Summer 2021 schedules. Now it’s launching into Fall with its next arc.

As the reboot crosses over the halfway point with its 30th out of 52 or so episodes, Shaman King has set the stage for the final pieces of the Shaman Fight tournament overall. Before it goes further into the future, however, the series will be spending its next arc exploring the past between Yoh and Anna (when they first meet one another), and a mysterious guardian spirit that helps launch Yoh into the line of battles he’s currently a part of today. Check out the newest trailer and poster for the anime below:

https://twitter.com/SHAMANKING_PR/status/1453655277597646851?s=20

Shaman King’s newest trailer and poster highlight the “Mt. Osore Revoir” arc, an arc that follows a ten year old Yoh Asakura along with his first guardian spirit, Matamune, to meet his potential future wife. It’s here that some Oni attack and force Yoh and Matamune to make some quick decisions. It’s not a particularly long arc, so the anime version of it will be lasting for Episodes 30-33. Then from there, it’s back to the main conflict between Yoh and Hao’s teams in the next stage of the Shaman Fight.

Joining the anime for this arc will be Hideyuki Tanaka as Matamune and Hiroki Nanami as Hao Asakura, but it has yet to be revealed when fans outside of Japan will be able to see these episodes for themselves. The current worldwide Netflix release only includes the first cour of 12 episodes, so there’s still quite a few to be accounted for from its second cour released over the Summer in Japan. No release date has been set for these episodes just yet, unfortunately.

What do you think of the newest trailer and poster for Shaman King's next arc?