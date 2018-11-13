‘She-Ra and the Princesses of Power’ Is Now Streaming On Netflix

She-Ra is back, and fans can finally see how the iconic heroine is doing these days. Thanks to Netflix, She-Ra is back at it with a brand-new TV show, and her comeback is available to stream now.

Today, Netflix put up the entirety of She-Ra and the Princesses of Power. The series, which is overseen by showrunner Noelle Stevenson, contains 13 episodes and gives the heroine a bright reimagining.

Recently, Stevenson sat down to chat with Collider about the show, and it was there the Lumberjanes creator got into why she felt now is the perfect time to revive She-Ra.

Really, the showrunner says the reboot is overdue, but she is more than happy to be the one bringing it to fans.

“I think it’s been the right time for a while, honestly. That’s what’s so exciting about getting to do this now; it feels like something that has been overdue. I feel very fortunate, very privileged to be able to be the one to bring this to a whole new generation,” Stevenson said.

“Right now, I really want to bring relief, and sanctuary, a safe place for viewers to escape from the real world while also tackling a lot of the issues that we are dealing with in the real world in a way that feels real and empowering.”

Continuing, the showrunner went on to explain what she hopes audiences take away from the series.

“I really want audiences, especially girls, women, everyone of every gender, I want them to find something that they relate to, find the character that speaks to them, and find the character that’s not only aspirational but that they see the flaws, they see the sort of messiness of those characters, that it’s okay to be messy, that it’s okay to make mistakes and have failures as long as you’re fighting. And to rely on the people around you to help you,” Stevenson stressed.

“You can’t be strong all of the time and you can’t fix everything every single time, it’s much more complicated that. Just taking away that it’s okay to mess up and make mistakes as long as you don’t stop trying.”

Need the low down on this new Neftlix series? You can check out the DreamWorks show’s official synopsis below:

“Adora’s destiny turns out to be far greater than she could have ever imagined. As the legendary warrior princess, She-Ra, it’s up to her and a spirited group of rebel princesses to restore balance in Etheria by defending it from the place she once called home.”

Will you be tuning into this much-anticipated She-Ra reboot?