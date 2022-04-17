Shin Ultraman Hypes Up Release With New Poster and Trailer

Shin Ultraman is getting ready for its big launch with a new trailer and poster! Tsuburaya Productions has been in the midst of a major new endeavor these last few years that have expanded their various Tokusatsu franchises with some new projects that have brought their slate of classic heroes to new mediums. This has included not only some brand new anime projects, but even a new feature film taking on their flagship hero, Ultraman. Following Shin Godzilla’s successful reboot of Toho’s most famous Kaiju, Ultraman will be getting one of its own with the upcoming Shin Ultraman feature film.

Much like how Shin Godzilla brought Toho’s most classic kaiju to a whole new kind of audience with its major reboot from the creator behind Neon Genesis Evangelion, Hideaki Anno, and the director behind many of the classic Gamera films, Shinji Higuchi, Shin Ultraman is offering a much more realistic take on the massive Tokusatsu franchise. With its launch in theaters across Japan next month, Studio Khara and Tsuburaya Productions has shared a slick new trailer and poster for Shin Ultraman that you can check out below:

Originally scheduled to debut last year before being delayed due to complications from the ongoing COVID pandemic, Shin Ultraman is gearing up to release across theaters in Japan beginning on May 13th. There unfortunately have yet to be any international release plans set for the feature film as of this writing, but what has been confirmed is the fact the film is directed by Shinji Higuchi, written by Hideaki Anno, and composed by Shiro Sagisu. Shin Ultraman stars the likes of Takumi Saitou (who transforms into the titular Ultraman hero), Masami Nagasawa, Hidetoshi Nishijima, Koji Yamamoto, Tetsushi Tanaka, Daiki Arioka, Akari Hayami, Ryo Iwamatsu, Toshihiro Wada, Toru Matsuoka, Kyusaku Shimada, Keishi Nagatsuka, and Hajime Yamazaki.

Shin Ultraman is only one of the projects in the new “Shin” universe that now includes Shin Godzilla, Shin Evangelion, and the currently in the works Shin Kamen Rider (which is gearing up for its own launch in theaters next year). It’s yet to be revealed as to whether or not we’ll get a crossover of some kind someday, but each of these has mirrored one another in terms of a new kind of tone for each of the nostalgic franchises.

But what do you think? How do you like the newest trailer for Shin Ultraman? How do you feel about this new take on the classic hero franchise?