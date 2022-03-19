Shin Ultraman Shares New Posters Ahead of Release

Shin Ultraman will be debuting its new take on Ultraman in theaters across Japan later this Spring, and has shared some cool new posters to celebrate! Much like Godzilla did several years ago, another Tokusatsu icon will be returning for a whole new generation with a new kind of take. Handled by the creative duo behind Shin Godzilla (and the upcoming Shin Kamen Rider project as well), Tsuburaya Production’s biggest hero will be getting a brand new reboot that will usher in the classic hero for a new generation when it starts its run through theaters in just a couple of months.

Previously slated for a release last Summer before being delayed due to complications from the ongoing COVID pandemic, Shin Ultraman is now gearing up for its release in theaters throughout Japan beginning on May 13th. With the new movie so close to its debut, Studio Khara and Tsuburaya Productions have shared a cool new look at what to expect from Shin Ultraman with new posters that not only give fans a much closer look at the updated version of that classic Ultraman design but the main characters showing up in the reboot too. You can check it out below:

Directed by Shinji Higuchi, written by Hideaki Anno, and composed by Shiro Sagisu, Shin Ultraman stars the likes of Takumi Saitou, Masami Nagasawa, Hidetoshi Nishijima, Koji Yamamoto, Tetsushi Tanaka, Daiki Arioka, Akari Hayami, Ryo Iwamatsu, Toshihiro Wada, Toru Matsuoka, Kyusaku Shimada, Keishi Nagatsuka, and Hajime Yamazaki. Saitou will be playing the main character who turns into the titular Ultraman, but the characters for the rest of the additions have yet to be revealed as of this writing. There’s a ton of mystery surrounding this new take on the classic hero too.

There have yet to be any international release plans set for Shin Ultraman just yet either, but with its release in Japan finally so close it's one step closer to making it to other countries. This new take on Ultraman is not the only Tokusatsu hero getting an update either as Shin Kamen Rider (the next in this line of reboots) is currently in the works for a release some time in 2023.