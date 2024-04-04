A Classic Shojo Manga May Be Getting an Anime Soon

Shonen may be a big name in the manga fandom, but it isn't the only genre out there. In the past few years, the shojo gods have heard our pleas and given the genre a renaissance of sorts. From new titles to returning faves, the genre is booming like never before, and now a new report suggests Hana-Kimi: For You In Full Blossom may be getting an anime at last.

The update comes from Japan as netizens discovered a specific web domain online. It turns out a site has been registered called Wild Vanilla. The site went live this month in honor of Hana-Kimi's creator, and it puts the manga center stage. So of course, the site's sudden launch has prompted speculation about an anime.

After all, it has been some years since Hana-Kimi came to an end. The series began under Hakusensha under creator Hisaya Nakajo. The school romance was first published in 1996 and close with 23 volumes in August 2004. To date, the series has released plenty of projects like drama CDs and a live-action drama. But to this date, Hana-Kimi hasn't been given an anime. Hopefully, that will change soon enough.

If you are not familiar with Hana-Kimi, the series focuses on a girl named Mizuki Ashiya, a Japanese girl who lives in the United States and becomes enamored with a high school athlete named Izumi Sato. This obsession prompts Mizuki to transfer into the boy's school though there is a slight issue. Izumi attends an all-boy school filled with cute students, so Mizuki must attend class in disguise to meet her sports idol in person.

For those wanting to check out Hana-Kimi themselves, Viz Media has fully released the manga in English. So if you need more info on the series, you can read its official synopsis below:

"Mizuki Ashiya has such a crush on a track star named Izumi Sano that she moves from the U.S. to Japan to enroll in the all-male high school he goes to! Pretending to be a boy, Mizuki becomes Sano's roommate...but how can she keep such a big secret when she's so close to the guy she wants?"

