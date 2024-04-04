Breaking Down the Top-Selling Shonen Jump Series to Date

Shonen Jump has released a list of its top selling manga of all time and some of the properties might surprise you.

It's hard to deny the impact that Weekly Shonen Jump has had on the anime world. Anime has a specific genre for the titles that spawned from the manga publishers as some of the biggest action series in the anime world are "Shonen". In a new release, the ever-expanding publication has shared the top ten highest-selling series that first spawned in the magazine. While some of the entries can be predicted, there might be a few stories on the top ten list that you didn't see coming.

Weekly Shonen Jump has had a long history in the anime world for those who might not be familiar with the origins of the manga publisher. First beginning in 1968, Shonen Jump has sold billions of copies of its magazine to date and helped to introduce some of the biggest anime to the world at large. The anime landscape would be a very different place without Shueisha platforming more than a few classics. With major shonen franchises such as One Piece, My Hero Academia, and Jujutsu Kaisen setting the stage for their respective grand finales, it will be interesting to see what new stories become the big manga of the regularly released publication.

(Photo: Shueisha)

Shonen Jump's Heavy Hitters

In a new listing from Weekly Shonen Jump, the publisher confirmed which manga reign supreme in sales when it comes to their ever-expanding roster. You can check out the list of titles, and their sales numbers, below,

One Piece – 516,566,000 Dragon Ball – 300,000,000 Naruto – 250,000,000 Slam Dunk – 170,000,000 Kochikame – 157,200,000 Demon Slayer – 150,000,000 Bleach – 130,000,000 JoJo's Bizarre Adventure – 120,000,000 Fist of The North Star – 100,000,000 My Hero Academia – 100,000,000

Considering the fact that anime is seeing serious growth the world over, it seems unlikely that Weekly Shonen Jump will come to an end any time soon. Still, there are other manga publishers that are exploring other genres of anime, helping to create a golden age for anime fans in modern days.

