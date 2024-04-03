Skip Beat Celebrates Rare Milestone With Live-Action Teaser

Skip Beat isn't new to the shojo game, it is true to it. Following its debut in February 2002, Skip Beat has climbed the rungs to become one of the genre's top titles. Creator Yoshiki Nakamura couldn't have know how big the series would become or how long it would last. Now, Skip Beat has crossed a major shojo threshold, and it is celebrating with a live-action teaser.

As you can see below, the teaser comes courtesy of the Skip Beat team as they teamed up with Saori Izawa. The stunt actor, who has starred in titles like John Wick 4, was asked to bring one of Red Tsuruga's roles. There is no denying that Izawa pulls off the role perfectly, and it has fans wanting more live-action content from Skip Beat.

You might be wondering why this trailer was posted, and that is because Skip Beat just published its 50th volume in Japan. This is an impressive milestone for any manga series let alone a shojo title. In most cases, shojo titles collect at most 20 volumes, but Skip Beat has defied the odds. It has 50 volumes on hand, and the series is ongoing after more than 22 years in print.

If you are not familiar with Skip Beat, you can check out the manga in English thanks to Viz Media. There is also an anime you can check out courtesy of Hai Film Maker. The series was released in 2008 and has 25 episodes in tow. So for those curious, you can read the official synopsis of Skip Beat below before checking out its anime on Crunchyroll:

"Kyoko's broken heart keeps her from getting into her talent agency of choice. The eccentric president of the agency decides to give her a second chance, but it requires her to wear a bright pink uniform, put up with spoiled stars, and try to live up to the name of her new position-the Love Me Section! Can Kyoko stand the indignity long enough to find her vengeance?"

What do you think about this Skip Beat record...? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!