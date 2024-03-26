Shonen Jump Authors Pen New Tributes to Dragon Ball's Late Creator

Weeks have passed since the death of Akira Toriyama, and still, the news is weighing heavily on fans. At the start of March, reports confirmed the creator of Dragon Ball had suddenly passed away. The news sparked countless tributes across the globe as fans paid homage to Toriyama. And now, the latest issue of Shonen Jump has posted a series of new tributes from its own creators.

The update went live this week as Weekly Shonen Jump posted its latest issue. It was there fans were treated to a lengthy page of authors' notes. From Eiichiro Oda to Gege Akutami, the top name at Shonen Jump heeded this call and shared their own tributes with fans.

So if you want to read up on the new Shonen Jump tributes, no worries! You can read out a number of the notes below:

Eiichiro Oda, One Piece: "Right now he's got a halo on his head and he's saying 'Sure is tough to be a mangaka' while building models without a care in the world. I salute you."



Gege Akutami, Jujutsu Kaisen: "I am unworthy of any words. May you rest in peace."



Hitsuji Gondaira, Mission: Yozakura Family: "I will chase after you and your giant stature like Arale would. Forever."



Tozuka Yoshifumi, Undead Unluck: "Toriyama's creations were always there for me growing up. May you rest in peace."



Suzuki Yuto, Sakamoto Days: "When I was a kid, I drew Goku so much I could do it from memory. May you rest in peace."



Matsui Yusei, Assassination Classroom: "His manga is still pulsing through my very blood. May he rest in peace."



Kenta Shinohara, Witch Watch: "I can't even calculate how much influence you had on me. I'm so sad. May you rest in peace."



Kouji Miura, Blue Box: "I am drowning in sorrow from the news about Toriyama. I aspired to create his second-to-none designs and exciting world-building."



Hokazono Takeru, Kagurabachi: "I was one of those terrible kids who would ask his parents for cash as a birthday present. But what could I do, I was addicted to Dragon Ball Heroes."



Hayashi Yoshihiko, MamaYuyu: "I made so many friends when I was a kid thanks to Dragon Ball. May you rest in peace."



Shindo Masaoki, Ruri Dragon: "I loved Toriyama's art. May he rest in peace."



What do you think about this latest Shonen Jump tribute? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!