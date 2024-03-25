Dragon Ball Teases First Broly vs Kale Throwdown

The new Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero gameplay trailer features the long-awaited Broly vs Kale fight! See it here!





Dragon Ball's two big berserker Saiyans are finally going to throw down!

Ever since Dragon Ball Super introduced the character of Kale (a female Saiyan with a berserker form) fans have been waiting for her to face Broly, Dragon Ball's longtime Saiyan berserker icon. Now, not only is that long-awaited fight getting a spotlight – fans will be able to get in on that action – and so many other big Dragon Ball fights they've wanted to have!

The new Dragon Ball: Sparking! ZERO game (coming to PS5, Xbox Series X|S and PC) has released a new gameplay trailer, and fans were hyped to see that Broly vs. Kale was one of the main spotlights of the footage.

Power and speed are often worthless without precision and timing. These new characters are well aware of that.



Wishlist now: https://t.co/AyUdcFpev6 #DBSZ pic.twitter.com/zrdtpSjyN1 — Bandai Namco US (@BandaiNamcoUS) March 20, 2024

It's a great marketing strategy for Dragon Ball: Sparking! ZERO, as the game is once again affirming that Dragon Ball's main appeal these days is more in delivering premium fan-service experiences than it is in radically growing the story or mythos of the franchise. That's not at all a slight: even before we lost Dragon Ball creator Akira Toriyama, the excitement around the franchise felt especially high, with the Dragon Ball Super manga delivering an exciting new era of Goku vs. Gohan (Ultra Instinct vs. Beast), a new anime (inspired by Toriyama himself) on the way with Dragon Ball Daima, and even extraneous content like the Dragon Ball Heroes promo anime gaining a rep for delivering fun fan-service battles and storylines that are far outside the main continuity.

Now Dragon Ball: Sparking! ZERO is coming along to give fans the chance to have the fights they want to have on next-gen gaming platforms, and the timing couldn't better. The game is already set to be one of the largest showcases of Dragon Ball characters yet, with over 50 confirmed to appear, and the team behind the game teasing many others to come.

What Is Dragon Ball: Sparking! ZERO About?

As per the synopsis from Bandai Namco:

DRAGON BALL: Sparking! ZERO takes the legendary gameplay of the Budokai Tenkaichi series and raises it to whole new levels. DRAGON BALL: Sparking! ZERO has an incredible number of playable characters, each with signature abilities, transformations and techniques. Unleash the fighting spirit within you and take the fight to arenas that crumble and react to your power as the battle rages on.

Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero does not yet have a release date, but will release on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC platforms.