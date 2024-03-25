Dragon Ball Super Teases Broly's Next Evolution

Dragon Ball Super has brought its arc adapting Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero to an end, and with its final chapter is setting up Broly for his next stage of evolution! One of the coolest aspects of Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero film was not only the fact that it moved the timeline of the series forward a few more years towards the End of Z, but that it also included many of the events that went down during Dragon Ball Super: Broly. As it was revealed that Goku and Vegeta were actively training together with Broly on Beerus' planet while Gohan and the others were fighting on Earth.

With the Dragon Ball Super manga going beyond the events of Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero with a special epilogue, it meant that fans could see more of what was happening immediately after the movie. Before we had seen Goku and Vegeta fighting against Broly in order to somehow get him to master his full powered Super Saiyan berserk form, and the newest chapter of the series revealed that thanks to all of those fights Broly has mastered full control of his Super Saiyan power and is only getting stronger.

(Photo: Shueisha)

Dragon Ball Super: Broly's Super Saiyan Evolution

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 103 picks up with a full fight between Ultra Instinct Goku and Gohan Beast, and Broly is just as impressed seeing the two of them fight as he was watching Goku and Vegeta. It's here that Goku's inspired to let Broly tag into the fight instead, and have Broly test his power against Gohan. It's because Goku believes the two Saiyans have something in common, so Broly asks Gohan to fight him with his Beast Mode state. Gohan obliges, and Broly then goes Super Saiyan to keep up.

In fighting Gohan and watching all of these fights so far, Broly has now gained full control over his full Super Saiyan transformation. It's still a Super Saiyan form so it's nowhere near Gohan Beast's level of power, but it's clear that Broly is quickly evolving through all of his training with the rest of the Saiyans. If the Dragon Ball Super story does continue in the future, then this Broly is only on the first step towards potentially getting stronger in the future with Super Saiyan forms and maybe even a god transformation himself.

What do you think of Broly's Super Saiyan evolution in Dragon Ball Super? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on X (formerly known as Twitter)!