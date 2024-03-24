Dragon Ball Theme Park Launches First Trailer, Concept Art

Last week, the world learned about Dragon Ball's most ambitious plans to date. The series, which has come to dominate the anime industry, is working on a massive theme park. The attraction is expected to open in Saudia Arabia with help from Quiddiya Investment Company. Now, concept pieces for the theme park are live, and the promos show just how big this park plans to be.

As you can see below, the concept artwork for the Dragon Ball theme park is expansive. If the area is built to these concept specs, it will feature a number of familiar Dragon Ball locales. From Kame House to Beerus' Planet and the iconic Capsule Corp headquarters, the park will have it all. Plus, there will be other city locales scattered throughout the park that fans will recognize from the World of Dragon Ball.

(Photo: Quiddiya / Toei Animation)

And of course, Shenron will show up in the park. The mythical dragon is expected to head up the park's center with a massive roller coaster. No word yet on whether the Dragon Ball icon with grant the wishes of lucky visitors though.

All of these locations can be seen briefly in the Dragon Ball theme park teaser trailer. According to Quiddiya, this theme park will add to the "world's first city built for play." So as you can imagine, Dragon Ball fans are keeping a close eye on this project.

Fantasy and thrills collide at the #dragonball theme park, coming to the world’s first city built for play 🐉🔮



#QiddiyaCity pic.twitter.com/cJc1DAeQ1A — Qiddiya (@qiddiya_en) March 22, 2024

At this point, the anime theme park has no estimated opening date, but Quiddiya Investment Company is working hand in hand with Toei Animation on the attraction. The park itself will span 500,000 square meter and feature seven distinct areas. The Dragon Ball theme park also plans to have five "state-of-the-art" rides and at least 30 attractions alongside themed accommodations. Clearly, the theme park is a major undertaking for all parties involved. But if it lives up to its concept art, well – the park is going to get a ton of traffic from anime lovers globally.

What do you think about this Dragon Ball preview? Do you plan on visiting this theme park when it opens?