This Epic Shonen Crossover Creates the Ultimate Boss Villain

Shonen Jump has easily become the launching point for some of the biggest anime franchises, with the publication giving us the likes of Dragon Ball, One Piece, Naruto, and more, and one fan artist has created a terrifying villain that takes countless Shonen characters and merges them together in what might be the most powerful fusion that we've ever seen! With the publication continuing to run its classic series, as well as introducing us to big new comers such as Jujutsu Kaisen, it doesn't seem as if Shonen Jump is going anywhere any time soon!

Shonen Jump was first released in 1968, giving it a history of over 50 years to date in which a number of big manga stories were released. Selling over 7.5 billion copies since its inception, each publication collects a number of different manga stories within its pages and recently had a contest that, for the first time, opened up the possibility of fans from around the world to add their manga stories to the ever expanding catalogue of stories.

Twitter Fan Artist Tina Fate 1 shared this impressive fusion of countless Shonen characters to create what might be the ultimate anime villain, surely to give anime fans a nice challenge in attempting to spot all the different franchises that are represented in this amazing fusion:

All those crossovers led up to this thing pic.twitter.com/4v6T7a5CGX — Tuna (@TinaFate1) October 27, 2020

The Final Shonen Raid Boss pic.twitter.com/k2YOSCAB19 — Tuna (@TinaFate1) October 28, 2020

Fusion is definitely something that has appeared in a number of different anime franchises, but one of the biggest was clearly the Dragon Ball series. Both heroes and villains alike that were created by Akira Toriyama have utilized the likes of the Potarra Earrings, Fusion Dance, and a number of other unique methods to change multiple fighters into one. While we doubt that this fusion character created by this fan artist will be made official, it's clearly a labor of love to see all these different anime franchises smashed together!

What is your favorite form of anime fusion? Can you count all the different Shonen characters that have been incorporated into this "ultimate boss villain"? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Shonen Jump which continues to give us the biggest anime franchises the world has ever seen!