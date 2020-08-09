Here's Why New Shonen Jump Chapters are Delayed This Week

✖

If you have been keeping up with Weekly Shonen Jump magazine's new chapter releases each week, then you might be wondering why there has been a slight delay. With each new release of the magazine usually coming out on Sunday (as Viz Media's English language release has sped up to keep this schedule intact), many manga fans were surprised to find that this Sunday, August 9th, there was not a release. But like many of the delays in the magazine's past, this one was a scheduled break due to a holiday in Japan -- Mountain Day.

Caleb Cook, Viz Media's official English translator for series such as My Hero Academia, Dr. Stone, and more, took to Twitter to help explain the delay and noted that Japan is celebrating Mountain Day today, a holiday starting in 2016 as a way to allow its citizens to appreciate the mountains of the region more. What Cook also notes, however, is that there will be another break coming up soon due to the Obon hoilday. This festival begins on August 13th and runs until the 16th, so fans can expect a week break before the next batch of releases continues back up! Here's Cook's full explanation:

(Jump chapters are out tomorrow because Japan is celebrating Mountain Day- a holiday created in 2016. Marine Day has been a thing since 1996, despite 70% of the country being mountainous. Clearly the ocean lobbyists hold the clout) (then, next batch is August 23 because of Obon) — Caleb Cook (@CDCubed) August 9, 2020

Thankfully, the delay will not last as long as you might have feared as Viz Media will be officially releasing these new chapters tomorrow, Monday, August 10th! This will include new releases for My Hero Academia, Black Clover, One Piece, Dr. Stone, Chainsaw Man, and more of the regularly scheduled manga releases. Well, barring one major series that's currently gotten a lot of attention following its writer's recent arrest.

How do you feel about this slight change in release date for Viz Media's digital Shonen Jump series? Excited to see what's coming next in each of these major chapters? Which of the major series are you most excited to read first? Which series are you most enjoying right now? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

