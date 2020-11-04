My Hero Academia Creator Honors Shonen Jump with One Huge Sketch

✖

The creator of My Hero Academia, Kohei Horikoshi, has truly created something special with his anime franchise that focuses on the adventures of Midoriya and his aspiring super hero friends within Class 1-A of UA Academy, and fans have recently found the mangaka's take on some of the other major heroes that were given a platform with the publication known as Shonen Jump! With the fifth season of the anime series set to be released in the spring of 2021, and the War Arc taking place in its manga, there is plenty of content that will make My Hero fans happy in the future!

Shonen Jump has acted as a platform for countless big time manga that have eventually made their way to the forefront thanks in part to their anime adaptations, with My Hero Academia being no different. While there hasn't been an official crossover between Deku and his friends and any of their Shonen Jump counterparts in the world of anime, the video game of Jump Force took a number of the young heroes and placed them side by side with heroes from big anime franchises such as Dragon Ball, One Piece, Naruto, and several others. We'll certainly be crossing our fingers that we'll see the heroes of UA Academy cross into other universes eventually!

Twitter User Atsushi 101X had shared this amazing portrait done by My Hero Academia creator Kohei Horikoshi, giving the mangaka's take on a number of the Shonen heroes from franchises such as Bleach, Hunter x Hunter, Haikyu, and Assassination Classroom to name a few:

Other Shonen Jump Protagonists drawn by Horikoshi!

“We Are Jump Heroes!!!” pic.twitter.com/ylLZW5Q91N — Atsushi (@Atsushi101X) November 1, 2020

Kohei himself is currently hard at work with continuing production on My Hero Academia's manga, and his latest chapters show just how much detail he puts into each page with the Paranormal Liberation War Arc. In said Arc, the villains of the franchise have finally decided to put their ultimate plan into action and are bringing the war directly to the heroes, resulting in heavy casualties on both sides. Though we don't know which ways that the wind will blow when all is said and done, the world of UA Academy will certainly never be the same!

What do you think of this unique take on the heroes of Shonen Jump? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of UA Academy!