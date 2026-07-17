Shonen Jump Is Finally Preparing to End Its 5th Major Series of 2026 (And It’s Sooner Than You Think)

This year has been one of the most interesting in Weekly Shonen Jump‘s history. While it featured the debut of many new series, it also saw the conclusion or cancellation of several major titles. Although the cancellation of newer series midway through serialization has become the norm, long-running series ending back-to-back has not. So far, 2026 has already seen the end of four major Shonen series, with a fifth now preparing to conclude. It all started with Jujutsu Kaisen‘s sequel, Modulo, which ended in March. That was followed by the surprise conclusion of Chainsaw Man, a series many fans expected to be the last major title to end this year.

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Following that unexpected ending, Black Clover, which had been in serialization for over a decade, also reached its conclusion. The latest major series to end was Blue Box, which concluded in the 33rd issue of Weekly Shonen Jump in 2026 on July 12. With that major title finished, Sakamoto Days, which had already been confirmed to be approaching its ending, was clearly next in line. New information has now been posted by @WSJ_manga, confirming that the series will enter its climax arc next week and is expected to end very soon.

After More Than 5 Years, Shonen Jump’s Biggest Action-Comedy Is Finally Heading Toward Its Climax

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It was in July 2025 that the series confirmed it was heading into its final battle arc, and for the past year, it has been wrapping up its major conflicts in the classic final showdown expected of a Shonen series. However, the most recent chapters have entered the true final battle, with Sakamoto, the main hero, finally facing Slur, also known as Uzuki, in the decisive confrontation. The latest chapters also saw Nagumo enter the fray, while Sakamoto suffered a grave injury, leaving Nagumo to take his place against Gaku and Uzuki in the final battle.

Thus, the information shared by @WSJ_manga that Sakamoto Days will enter its climax arc starting in Weekly Shonen Jump Issue #35, releasing on July 26, carries significant credibility. Sakamoto Days was already in its final stretch, and this announcement makes it clear that “climax” means the series is likely to end within the next few chapters. The series currently has 267 chapters, and with many manga concluding on milestone numbers, Sakamoto Days could follow the same trend by ending with Chapter 270 on August 2, 2026.

In any case, there is no avoiding the fact that a fifth major Shonen Jump series is ending this year. Sakamoto Days firmly established itself as one of the magazine’s leading titles, as reflected by the number of major chapters it produced, similar to Jujutsu Kaisen by the end of its run. Its conclusion will leave a significant void in Weekly Shonen Jump, especially as it becomes the fifth major Shonen series to end in 2026. It will be intriguing to see where the magazine goes from here as it attempts to replace not one or two, but multiple major series.

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