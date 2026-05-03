7 Shonen Jump Manga That Will Be Your Next Obsession

Shueisha’s Shonen Jump is renowned for producing some of the greatest manga ever created across its many branches. From the iconic Weekly Shonen Jump magazine to the digital-first Shonen Jump+ platform, its library houses hundreds of manga series. Over the past few years, however, many popular shonen manga have started coming to an end.

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Starting with My Hero Academia in 2024, several major manga series have concluded, with three major shonen manga ending this year alone. With so many big series wrapping up, finding the next great manga to follow can be a daunting task, especially with hundreds of titles available. Fortunately, these seven manga could become your next obsession and fill the void left by the old favorites.

7) Ping-Pong Peril

Courtesy of Shueisha

Starting this list is Ping-Pong Peril, a short series that could become your next obsession thanks to its wild twist on the sports genre. While it is technically a sports manga, it is far from a typical shonen sports series. The story follows a protagonist drowning in debt who enters an underground ping-pong competition called Ping-Pong Peril, where absolutely anything is allowed.

The matches featured throughout the series are chaotic, over-the-top, and endlessly entertaining. With only 17 chapters, this compact series is also perfect for a quick binge session.

6) Drama Queen

Shueisha

Drama Queen might be the strangest manga on this list, making it a perfect replacement for fans craving the bizarre and dark energy of Chainsaw Man, sometimes even surpassing it. The premise is simple: humans and aliens coexist on Earth, but growing resentment toward the aliens spreads among humans due to the unfair praise they receive as heroes.

This drives a group of characters whose sole mission is to eradicate the aliens. Its controversial premise is also what helped it become one of the biggest manga of 2024. However, the series is far deeper than its shocking setup. Moral conflicts and heavy emotions are woven throughout the story, making it an incredibly immersive read.

5) Marshal King

Courtesy of Shonen Jump

Marshal King might be the most visually stunning manga available on Shueisha’s Shonen Jump digital platform. Created by Boichi, the illustrator of Dr. Stone, the series had been serialized for some time before going on indefinite hiatus in December 2025. The biggest reason it could become your next obsession is its breathtaking artwork.

At times, the manga looks better than most anime series out there. Beyond its visuals, however, the narrative is equally compelling. Set in an outlaw-driven world, it delivers a perfect blend of steampunk and western themes in manga form. There is hardly any reason for fans not to check it out.

4) Hero Organization

Courtesy of Shonen Jump

For fans searching for a replacement for heroic manga series like My Hero Academia, Hero Organization could be the perfect choice. Set in a future where humanity looks to the stars in search of a new home, massive creatures known as Star Beasts stand as their greatest threat. The story follows a protagonist who joins the Hero Organization, a task force dedicated to fighting these monsters.

The series begins with the protagonist entering the organization for a compelling and emotional reason. Given its futuristic setting, mecha plays a major role in helping the task force battle the Star Beasts. It is the kind of shonen series that is incredibly easy to get hooked on.

3) Ichi the Witch

Image Courtesy of Shueisha

Ichi the Witch is the kind of Shonen Jump manga that perfectly captures the fantasy elements that define many great shonen series. It is no surprise, then, that it has become one of the leading frontrunners of the new generation of Shonen Jump titles. The story follows Ichi in a world where only women can become witches and wield magic, making him an anomaly as a male witch.

The protagonist embodies many of the qualities that make a great shonen lead, while the narrative itself is both emotional and inspiring. Ichi the Witch feels destined to become the kind of manga readers eagerly rush to check out every week.

2) Kagurabachi

Courtesy of Shueisha

Kagurabachi may be the manga that has generated the most hype in recent years following its debut. Ever since leaks of its first chapter surfaced online, fans labeled it as a leading title of the new generation and immediately began demanding an anime adaptation. Since then, the series has fully lived up to the hype, emerging as a perfect blend of old and new-generation shonen manga.

Thanks to its darker themes, the manga is often compared to the intensity of Jujutsu Kaisen. With its anime adaptation arriving next year, fans who still have not checked it out should absolutely read a few chapters to understand why the series has become such an obsession among Shonen Jump readers.

1) Sakamoto Days

Image Courtesy of Shueisha

After My Hero Academia and Jujutsu Kaisen left Shonen Jump’s weekly serialization, Sakamoto Days emerged alongside One Piece as one of the magazine’s leading series. The manga has earned that status largely because of how distinct it feels compared to other modern shonen titles. Centered around assassins, the story avoids supernatural powers entirely. While still wildly over-the-top, its action remains grounded in a way that works perfectly for the series.

That grounded approach may be exactly what has made the manga so addictive and helped it rise as one of Shonen Jump’s biggest titles. With Sakamoto Days set to end later this year, now might be the perfect time for fans to dive into the manga, get hooked on its action, and experience the finale in real time.

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