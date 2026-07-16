Major Shonen Jump Series Teases Its Series Finale

In the world of Shonen Jump, not every series gets the opportunity to have a long life akin to Dragon Ball and One Piece. Many manga series that made it to the pages of Weekly Shonen Jump would often have to end their stories prematurely, oftentimes due to a lack of popularity. Luckily, some manga get the chance to bring their stories to an end naturally. In the case of Sakamoto Days, Yuto Suzuki has been stating in recent days that Taro and his fellow convenience store workers are in the grand finale, with a recent confirmation hinting that the end might be coming far sooner than many expect.

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In the latest issue of Weekly Shonen Jump, the preview for the upcoming chapter of Sakamoto Days has a description that hints that the end is nigh: “The Ultimate Showdown of the Strongest Hitmen Ever! The excitement explodes as we head towards the climax!” While this doesn’t mean that the next chapter of the shonen manga is the end of Taro Sakamoto’s journey, it might mean that we will see the final chapter of Sakamoto Days released this summer. Many fans online are speculating that the series has around two to three chapters left before the final release, though Suzuki has not confirmed when we can expect the last chapter to arrive.

Sakamoto Days: Past, Present, Future

Image Courtesy of TMS Entertainment

Currently, Sakamoto Days has recently released the 267th chapter of its manga, seeing Taro run into quite the unique problem as fans wonder if the shonen star will even make it out of the series alive. Thanks to Uzuki fundamentally shifting Japan so that every citizen has a gun, chaos has been unleashed, and it’s up to Sakamoto to right the wrongs. With Taro putting his faith in Nagumo, he hilariously explains that he wants to survive so that he can make his friend the manager of his third convenience store, as Taro hopes to franchise his business around the country. Not wanting Nagumo to kill anymore, the stage is set for a peaceful finale for Sakamoto, should he survive the experience.

Sakamoto Days is a unique shonen series in that it has become an exclusive on Netflix for its anime adaptation. Brought to life by TMS Entertainment, the show is planning to return to the streaming service next year, and even though the manga is preparing to end, there are years of stories that the television show can adapt. While we have seen shonen franchises like Dragon Ball and Naruto continue with sequel series, Yuto Suzuki hasn’t confirmed if he is planning to bring back Taro following the upcoming final chapter.

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