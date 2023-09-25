Shonen Jump Ends Popular Rom-Com Series

It looks like another series under Shonen Jump has bit the dust. As one of the biggest names in manga, the magazine brand has earned an impressively competitive reputation. Now, Ayakashi Triangle has fallen before Shonen Jump following its debut in 2020. Kentaro Yabuki's rom-com has ended, and the closure comes after more than 140 chapters.

The final update from Ayakashi Triangle went live online on Shonen Jump+ recently. The series dropped a total of 144 chapters in its three years in publication. Right now, the manga's final volume is slated to hit shelves on December 14th, so fans in Japan can complete their collection.

If you are not familiar with Ayakashi Triangle, the series made its debut under Yabuki in June 2020. The rom-com ran for just about two years in Weekly Shonen Jump before the series moved to Shonen Jump+. As for Yabuki himself, the artist brought an impressive army of readers to Ayakashi Triangle given his past works. In 2000, Yabuki made a name for himself with the series Black Cat before creating To Love Ru.

Now, Ayakashi Triangle marks the creator's most recent series to wrap. If you are not familiar with the fantastical comedy, you can binge Yabuki's manga on the Shonen Jump app. So for more info on Ayakashi Triangle, you can read its synopsis below:

"Matsuri Kazamaki's job as an exorcist ninja means that his livelihood depends on driving away the ayakashi spirits who endanger humans. He's been protecting his childhood friend, Suzu Kanade, from the shadows for years, as she effortlessly attracts ayakashi. What will happen when Suzu encounters a creature who looks like a simple cat, but who is really Shirogane, the king of ayakashi?"

What do you think about the end of Ayakashi Triangle? Did you ever check out Yabuki's series? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!