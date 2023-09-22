The Seven Deadly Sins Editor Shares Its Sequel's Biggest Highlight

The Seven Deadly Sins might have brought the story of Meliodas, Elizabeth, and their friends to a close via the television series and the recent two-part film series, Grudge of Edinburgh, but the franchise will live on via next month's anime sequel. The Four Knights of the Apocalypse will receive its own anime series this October, and the editors of the original manga have shared their thoughts on the sequel and the best parts about it. Will Percival live up to the legacy of Meliodas?

The editor responsible for The Four Knights of The Apocalypse's manga shared his affection for how the sequel is made with new fans in mind with Anime News Network, even going so far as to state that manga readers can check out the sequel first and then visit the initial series, "So while Nakaba-sensei originally made the Four Knights of the Apocalypse for the fans of The Seven Deadly Sins, Nakaba-sensei also cared a lot about making the Four Knights of Apocalypse inclusive for new fans, too. I think you can start with the Four Knights of the Apocalypse and move backward into The Seven Deadly Sins, too, because it is made accessible."

(Photo: TMS Entertainment)

The Four Knights of The Apocalypse Are Coming

The interview also chatted with the upcoming anime adaptation's producer, Takuma Kishida, as Telecom Animation Film will handle animation duties. Kishida talked about what fans of The Seven Deadly Sins can look forward to, "I guess the first thing I want fans to see is that the main characters, the voice actors, and the team behind the anime are all new people. They're all new blood in the industry. So that's something that I want people to keep an eye open for. I believe that the anime has very interesting visuals, good world-building, and character development. It integrates ideas of everyday life scenes and funny scenes with the friendships between the characters. So there are lots of things that fans could expect from the anime. In fact, the action is one element that we're trying very hard on. The action scenes will be excellent, and the character development within this series is something fans could probably hope to see in the anime. You could also expect scenes from the original manga to be heavily respected in the animation. So I'm pretty sure that manga fans will probably see the scenes they like in the anime too."

Via ANN