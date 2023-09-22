Berserk Returns With "Eastern Exile" Arc

Taking a summer hiatus, Berserk has returned with a new chapter that starts a new arc in the lives of Guts and his magical friends. Following the destruction of Elfhelm, the Black Swordsman struggles with how he will move forward now that he has lost some major allies, and Griffith has captured Casca. With the beginning of this new arc, "Eastern Exile", it would seem that Guts has an entirely new threat to deal with thanks in part to one of the biggest Apostles outside of Griffith's employ.

Warning. If you have yet to read the latest chapter of Berserk's manga, Chapter 374, be forewarned that we'll be touching on spoiler territory for the Band of the Hawk. Following Casca's kidnapping, Guts and company are trying to come to grips with the fact that Elfhelm is gone and the odds against them have never been more stacked. With the beginning of the "Eastern Exile" Arc, various raiders from the kingdom known as Kushan have boarded the Black Swordsman's ship, capturing most of the crew and our heroes in one fell swoop. Thanks to Guts' crisis of faith and his general weariness, he was caught unawares and is currently in chains.

(Photo: Young Animal)

Kushan Returns

The empire of Kushan was once run by the emperor Ganishka, who wasn't just ruling his land with an iron fist but had the added benefit of being one of the Godhand's Apostles. Unlike many of his demonic brethren, Ganishka wanted to use his power to overtake Griffith/Femto and the other members of the Godhand but found himself ultimately losing his bid to usurp the demon lords. The fight against Gashinka saw some unlikely allies forged as Guts teamed up with Griffith and Zod to help take down the demonic ruler.

Kushan is a land that hasn't been explored much in Berserk's anime adaptations so far, as there have been quite a few chapters from the bleak manga that have yet to hit the screen. At present, Berserk hasn't confirmed when we'll see the franchise create a new anime series but it's only a matter of time before we see Guts and the Band of the Hawk make a comeback.

What do you think the Eastern Exile Arc has in store for Guts and company? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Band of the Hawk.