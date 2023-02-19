Popular Shonen Jump Series Ends Too Soon

Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine has brought another major series to an end, but this one feels entirely too sudden as this series has definitely been ended too soon! The action magazine has gone through a number of major changes in the last few years with a number of major franchises either coming to an end, or kicking off their final arcs. There are just as many sudden endings for a few notable series as well, and that's the case for the end of Ryo Nakama's original comedy series, High School Family: Kokosei Kazoku, which suddenly ended its run this week.

It was revealed earlier this week that High School Family: Kokosei Kazoku would be coming to a sudden end with Chapter 122 of the series, and it caught tons of fans by surprise as not only did the series not previously announce a potential final arc, but it didn't even warn fans about its impending end. That seems to be even more of the case with some of the sudden reveals in the final chapter of the series that teased a potential future we'll never get to see.

High School Family: Kokosei Kazoku, Ch. 122: You’re invited to the Ietani family high school graduation in this final chapter! Read it FREE from the official source! https://t.co/wL05vJvZ5g pic.twitter.com/aTOzn4b0y2 — Shonen Jump (@shonenjump) February 19, 2023

How Does High School Family End?

Chapter 122 of High School Family goes forward in time to the Ietani Family's graduation from their third and final year in high school. It's revealed that Kotaro was in this wacky position with his family in the first place thanks to a strange new magical entity helping kids adjust to their high school lives, and the final chapter teases that this work will continue with a new character and her android friend starting high school very soon.

It's a sudden ending that leaves a lot left unresolved for the Ietani Family such as Kotaro not being able to fully confess his feelings to his crush, his mother Shizuka doesn't get to have a "final" arc for her character much like Ichiro and Haruka, and it certainly doesn't get time to tease a bright future for the family themselves as they're not the true focus of the finale. It's a shame considering this was one of the bright spots in the magazine each week.

How do you feel about High School Family coming to a sudden end? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!