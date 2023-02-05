Shonen Jump Announces Final Arc for Another Major Series

There are a few major franchises already in the midst of their final sagas, acts, or arcs in the pages of Shueisha's many Jump magazines, and now yet another major series has kicked off its final arc with a special announcement! Kubo Won't Let Me Be Invisible has been one of the steadiest releases in the pages of Shueisha's Weekly Young Jump magazine since series creator Nene Yukimori kicked off its run back in 2019, but fans might have noticed that the central duo of the titular Nagisa Kubo and Junta Shiraishi have been getting closer than ever before.

The newest chapters have even teased that Junta will be fully confessing his feelings to Nagisa, and it turns out that this will actually kick off the final arc of the series overall. The latest issue of Shueisha's Weekly Young Jump magazine (as reported by Anime News Network) has officially announced that Kubo Won't Let Me Be Invisible will be entering its final arc beginning on February 9th. Witb Junta making a big confession, now it's time to bring the duo together.

(Photo: PINE JAM)

How to Read Kubo Won't Let Me Be Invisible's Final Arc

With a final arc titled "Confession Arc," there's really only one thing to tackle between Junta and Nagisa. The two of them have been steadily getting closer to one another with the latest chapters (and their time in school coming to an end fairly soon overall), so a full-on confession is really the only way this could go from here on out. It comes at a great time too as the anime adaptation for the series has been hit with a major delay due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

You can currently find the available episodes of the anime now streaming with HIDIVE, but if you wanted to catch up with the manga ahead of its final arc, there's an easy way to do so. You can currently read the three most chapters completely for free (and the rest of the series) with Viz Media's digital Shonen Jump library. There is a gap in between Chapters 57-78 of the series, however, as Viz Media has been backfilling the series when each physical volume hits shelves.

Are you ready for Kubo Won't Let Me Be Invisible's final arc? What are you hoping to see before this romance comes to an end?

