Shonen Jump Announces Subscription Price Hike

These days, manga is more popular than ever, and there are more ways to find a series to binge than before. As physical copies hit shelves and sell out, digital services are filling the void for hungry readers. Manga Plus and the like have made the medium easy to find, and now, it seems Shonen Jump is raising its subscription price amidst economic unrest.

The update comes straight from Viz Media as the U.S. publisher announced the price hike in an email to subscribers. Previously, fans were able to subscribe monthly for $1.99 USD for access to Viz Media's digital vault. Now, the price is being raised a dollar to $2.99.

The Rise of Digital Manga

"Our updated price reflects our commitment to continue bringing you the best manga straight from Japan," Viz's notice reads. "We're so excited to show you what we have coming in the new year."

Of course, Viz is hardly the first service to raise prices this year as the global economy wavers back and forth. Netflix and Disney+ have acted similarly while even introducing cheaper ad-supported venues. Now, Viz is raising its price a dollar for subscribers stateside, but the hike is still an insane deal.

After all, Viz Media offers thousands of chapters to subscribers through its Shonen Jump app. Series like Chainsaw Man and My Hero Academia are available with same-day chapter releases from Japan. There are also backlogs available for classics like Death Note, JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, and Hunter x Hunter. When it comes to manga, there are few services that rival Viz with this digital offer. So if you have not subscribed just yet, it might be time to look into an account for the holidays!

