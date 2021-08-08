Shonen Jump Will Be Released Late This Week

✖

Just a reminder, Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump will be releasing late this week! Fans who have grown accustomed to checking out new chapters of each series from Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Magazine on Sundays thanks to Viz Media's simultaneous digital launches alongside them hitting shelves in Japan might have been bummed out to find that this Sunday, August 8th, there has yet to be any update for these new chapters. Unfortunately, it's because the entire magazine will be releasing late this week. Thankfully, it's also not going to be a huge delay as the magazine will be launching it's new chapters tomorrow on Monday, August 9th.

Due to a public holiday in Japan taking place over the August 7th and 8th, Shueisha delayed the next issue of the magazine until Monday, August 9th. In other good news, it seems each of the series will be launching new chapters this time around as well as none of the notable entries such as My Hero Academia, One Piece, Jujutsu Kaisen, and more have announced a break of any kind. So it'll soon be back in full swing.

Announcement: This week, most of the Shonen Jump manga chapters that usually come out on Sunday will come out on Monday instead. But there will be a new Spy x Family chapter on Sunday to tide you over. Thanks! pic.twitter.com/1VQqW2Rj2e — Shonen Jump (@shonenjump) August 6, 2021

Shonen Jump is currently on one of its hottest streaks yet, so no wonder fans might be bummed that this next issue is taking a day longer. Not only will this next release include the new chapters for weekly series such as Black Clover, Mission: Yozakura Family, Mashle, and more alongside the other heavy hitters, this next entry is all the more special as it will be including the return of one of the most popular series to ever come out of the magazine, Tite Kubo's Bleach.

Series creator Kubo has whipped up a special 70 plus page chapter for the series in celebration of Bleach's 20th Anniversary, and the chapter has teased that it will focus on Ichigo attending an important ceremony in Soul Society. This new entry will be dropping alongside all of the regular new chapter entries coming our way this week, but we won't have to wait much longer until their official English language release!

Are you excited for the next batch of Shonen Jump chapters? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!