Bleach Creator Celebrates 20th Anniversary Chapter With New Look at Ichigo

Bleach's creator celebrated the special new chapter for the series' 20th Anniversary with a new look at Ichigo Kurosaki! Bleach has been celebrating its 20th Anniversary of running in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine with a series of special announcements. Not only was it confirmed that the anime would finally be returning to adapt the final arc of the series, Thousand-Year Blood War, in the near future, Shueisha also announced that series creator Tite Kubo would be returning for a brand new chapter celebrating the massive anniversary in a future issue of Shonen Jump.

The official Twitter account for Bleach further revealed that this new chapter will be releasing with the August 9th issue of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine. To celebrate the release of this new chapter (one fans are already very excited to see when it finally does debut), Kubo illustrated a new sketch at a much different looking Ichigo Kurosaki that will be playing a major part in this new chapter. You can check it out below:

As for what we can expect to see in this new chapter of Bleach, not many details have been revealed but it was confirmed that this new entry will be running for 73 pages in total. Not only that, but Bleach's new chapter will be focusing on Ichigo after he's summoned to the Soul Society for a special ceremony. With the final chapter of the series bringing Ichigo and the rest of the central cast into the future, this will definitely be a much loved update to see how the characters have been since then.

It has yet to be revealed when the anime will be coming back officially, but when it was first announced it was scheduled for a release in 2020. That's likely not the case anymore given the troubles of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and lack of any update since that initial announcement, but fans will finally get a major update for the series after two long decades. What do you think?

