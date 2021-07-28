Bleach to Return with Special Chapter Soon

✖

Bleach has been quiet for years now, but Tite Kubo has not given up on his most famous series. The supernatural story closed years ago after its anime ended, and the manga was not far behind. In the years since, Bleach has been living a quiet life, but that will change soon. After all, a new report has gone live from Japan, and it confirms a Bleach one shot is on its way!

And yes, you did read that right. Bleach is coming back for a new chapter this year, and it will be helmed by Tite Kubo. The creator is overseeing the project in honor of Bleach's 20th anniversary, and fans are freaking out in a big way.

BLEACH will be receiving a new special chapter of 73 pages to commemorate its 20th Anniversary in Weekly Shonen Jump Issue #36/37. — Shonen Jump News - Unofficial (@WSJ_manga) July 28, 2021

According to the latest Shonen Jump promo, Bleach will publish a one shot in issue #36/37. The project will total 73 pages, and that is all we know so far. As you can understand, the details on this one shot are being kept quiet, but fans are eager to see how Bleach launches this much-awaited comeback.

After all, this one shot is far from Kubo's only work these days. If you will recall, the artist made a return to Shonen Jump with a short manga titled Burn the Witch. The supernatural title ended up getting an anime adaptation last year, and Kubo has said there is more of the series to come.

While fans wait on Burn the Witch, Kubo has kept busy with Bleach. The artist has been secretly working on this one shot, but that is not all. It was announced last year that Bleach will be mounting an anime revival soon enough. The hit series plans to adapt the manga's Thousand-Year Blood War arc, but very few details have gone live about the project since it was announced. But once this one shot is out of the way, well - anything is possible.

