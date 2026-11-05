Shonen Jump’s Next Surprise Live-Action Movie Casts Netflix’s One Piece Zoro as Its Hero – Watch Trailer

Mackenyu, Netflix’s One Piece Zoro, will lead Shonen Jump‘s next live-action adaptation, and it’s perfect casting. The Japanese actor has become one of the most important cast members in live-action adaptations of Shonen Jump titles, with his casting as Zoro in Netflix’s One Piece undoubtedly being a career highlight. The second season of the live-action series saw Mackenyu getting into even better shape for Zoro’s role, showcasing the perfect physique. However, with his latest casting in another Shonen Jump live-action adaptation, it seems Mackenyu has been preparing for this role as well, and it couldn’t be more perfect.

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On November 4, it was announced that Mashle: Magic and Muscles is getting a live-action adaptation, with the ambitious project scheduled to release on March 19, 2027. However, the initial announcement did not reveal any casting details, focusing instead on the studio behind the adaptation and Warner Bros.’ partnership with Fuji TV to oversee production by the renowned studio CREDEUS. Now, just a day later, new information has been unveiled through a teaser, confirming that Mackenyu will play Mash Burnedead, and he looks perfect for the role.

Mashle: Magic and Muscles Live-Action Movie Casts Netflix’s One Piece Zoro as Its Hero

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The announcement also offers a closer look at Mash Burnedead, with the hand-drawn scar on his face prominently highlighted. However, it is the teaser trailer that perfectly embodies what the series represents. One shot shows Mackenyu as Mash Burnedead from behind, holding a dumbbell in his right hand, highlighting the premise as the narrator describes how Mash will embark on a journey to revolutionize the magical world using nothing but his muscles. The teaser also playfully showcases his extraordinary strength, with Mash seen bench-pressing an unimaginable weight at incredible speed. It is a perfect representation of the character, with Mackenyu’s unbothered expression as Mash further capturing his personality from the series.

Mashle‘s live-action adaptation is undoubtedly an unexpected announcement. However, based on what has been revealed so far, it could become one of next year’s biggest live-action anime movies. With Warner Bros. handling distribution and the renowned studio CREDEUS overseeing production, the movie already has a strong foundation. The studio has a reputation for adapting live-action titles, having also worked on the successful adaptation of Sakamoto Days. Now, with Mackenyu cast as Mash Burnedead, the movie has seemingly captured all the right elements and only needs to execute them well, something its current foundation suggests it can accomplish.

The only disappointing aspect is that, despite its release date being revealed, the movie is currently scheduled for release only in Japan, leaving its international release uncertain. Considering that Sakamoto Days did not receive a proper international release date, there are concerns that the movie might never make it overseas. However, fans won’t be completely deprived of Mashle next year, as the anime’s third season is set to arrive in January 2027, continuing the epic Divine Visionary arc. For now, it is shaping up to be a great year for Mashle: Magic and Muscles, with a live-action adaptation featuring a renowned cast and a new anime season potentially allowing the series to reclaim its position as one of Shonen Jump’s surprise leading titles, despite the manga having ended years ago.