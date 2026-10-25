Shonen Jump’s Best New Anime Confirms 2027 Return for Season 2 – Watch First Look Trailer

One of the best new anime making the jump from Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine is coming back for Season 2 next year, and has now dropped the first real look at what to expect with a new trailer. It’s been a wild couple of years for Shonen Jump as not only have some of their longer running franchises have come to an end, but some of their strongest rookie hits have made their anime adaptation debuts. And the anime for Yuki Suenaga and Takamasa Moue’s Akane-banashi has been one of the strongest.

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Akane-banashi made its debut earlier this year with a first season introducing even more fans to the successful franchise, and it’s setting up to return for its second season next January. While the initial confirmation of the new season didn’t come with much information about what we’re going to see in the new season, Akane-banashi Season 2 has now dropped a new trailer and poster revealing a fuller look at new characters and more. You can check it out below.

Akane-banashi Season 2 Confirms January 2027 Release With New Trailer

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Akane-banashi Season 2 will be making its debut sometime in January as part of the Winter 2027 anime schedule, but a concrete release date or international platforms have yet to be confirmed for the new episodes as of this time. The new additions to the voice cast revealed in this trailer include Taku Yashiro as Asagao Konjakutei and Yoji Ueda as Hassho Tsubakiya, but their roles in the coming arc will be revealed in due time. As for that arc itself, Akane is going to take on her next level of training following the events of the first season.

With Akane officially becoming a Zenza as of the end of the first season, the coming arc will see her learning more about the art of Rakugo as she further figures out how to carve out her place in the art form. There she will meet even more rivals and potential teachers, but it’s going to all be building on everything fans had gotten to see in the first season. If we’re lucky, it’s also going to have the same team behind it all as the full production staff has yet to be confirmed for the episodes as of this time.

What to Know for Akane-banashi

©Yuki Suenaga, Takamasa Moue / SHUEISHA, Akane-banashi Committee

If you missed out on Akane-banashi’s debut season following its premiere earlier this Spring, it’s actually one of the easiest anime to catch up with. Not only is it streaming with platforms like Netflix (complete with an English dub), but it’s also available completely for free with its global streaming YouTube channel. This made it a little bit of an underdog when stacked up against some of the other huge releases through the year, but also makes it one of the more easily accessible anime for curious fans.

Akane-banashi has one of the more notable Shonen Jump heroes that fans have gotten to see in recent memory. It’s not an action-focused series by any means, but seeing Akane chase after her dreams in the very same way that the other Shonen fighters do makes her even more compelling than the others. But are you going to jump into Akane-banashi heading into Season 2? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!