Shonen Jump Confirms Release Date for Its Next Surprise Live-Action Movie

Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine has surprisingly revealed their next major series going to the big screen with a new live-action movie, and has already confirmed its release date for a launch in Japan. Shonen Jump has seen a number of their long running franchises come to their respective ends, but at the same time those projects have also been returning for new adaptations. This includes a number of surprise live-action feature films, and the next one is already on the way for 2027.

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Hajime Komoto’s Mashle: Magic and Muscles might have ended its original manga run a few years ago at this point, but the franchise has announced it’s coming back with a brand new live-action feature film release next year. Warner Bros. Japan is teaming up with a notable production studio behind other live-action anime and manga adaptations to take on the project, and has revealed the first look at the new Mashle live-action movie that you can check out below ahead of its launch in Japan next March.

Mashle: Magic and Muscles Live-Action Movie Announced for 2027

Image Courtesy of Warner Bros. / CREDEUS

The new Mashle: Magic and Muscles live-action feature film will be hitting theaters across Japan on March 19th next year, but potential international release plans has yet to be announced as of this time. Warner Bros. and Fuji TV are overseeing the film with CREDEUS handling the production. This studio has been behind a number of successful manga and anime live-action adaptation franchises such as the Golden Kamuy films, Kingdom, Sakamoto Days, Under Ninja and more. So the studio has quite a bit of experience in this area.

TOHO will be overseeing the distribution for the new film’s release in Japan, but production staff and cast for the film have yet to be revealed as of this time. Mashle: Magic and Muscles is a hilarious new take for a live-action release as Warner Bros. is also gearing up for their next generation of the Harry Potter franchise too. The two franchises are often compared with one another for the way Mashle parodies magical school stories, so fans will be able to directly address the two adaptations soon enough.

When Does Mashle: Magic and Muscles Season 3 Come Out?

Courtesy of Aniplex

For those who are wanting more of the TV anime instead, thankfully Mashle: Magic and Muscles has also confirmed that the series is working on its third season with a release slated for the near future. While it has yet to confirm a concrete release date as of the time of this writing, MASHLE: MAGIC AND MUSCLES The Tri-Magicathlon Divine Visionary Final Exam Arc is scheduled to debut sometime next January as part of the Winter 2027 anime schedule.

The new season will be streaming with Crunchyroll when it finally hits, and that’s where you can catch up with everything that’s happened in the first two seasons in the meantime. Mashle: Magic and Muscles is a fun blend of action and comedy that takes down more serious magical school series down a peg, so it’s going to be interesting to see whether or not that translates as well into live-action as the anime and manga versions did. What do you think of Mashle going live-action next? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!