Shueisha Announces New Imprint, Jump Toon

Shueisha is expanding their manga offerings in a surprising new way as they have announced the upcoming launch a new imprint, Jump Toon, that will be offering a different kind of manga than seen in any of their other imprints so far! Shueisha's behind some of the most notable manga releases in the world with franchises like One Piece, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, and Dragon Ball going on to monumental success with each new project. These are only a handful of the many projects from the many imprints under Shueisha's label, and now they have plans for a whole new kind of release.

Shueisha has announced a new imprint coming under their publishing label, Jump Toon. Expected to launch some time in 2024 in Japan, Jump Toon will be a new manga imprint with plans to use it to craft vertically read manga. Vertical reading has become much more popular across the world in the last few years thanks to successful Webtoons and more, and now it seems like Shueisha is ready to take on their own version of this in the near future.

What to Know for Jump Toon

According to the official website for Shueisha's new Jump Toon imprint, the publisher teases the new endeavor as such:

The next page

The next chapter

The next series

We're always talking about what's next, so now it's time to consider the next "Jump"

On your smartphone

In color

With vertical scrolling

The next world is spreads out from a single finger

A little of manga's future

JUMP TOON begins

It's yet to be revealed what kinds of new or potentially older series will be planned for Shueisha's new Jump Toon imprint just yet, and with its 2024 release window scheduled, it's likely going to be a while longer before we get concrete details about the new endeavor. As for now, Jump Toon will be holding a special contest in Japan where the winner will not only win some prize money, but will be fully serialized in Jump Toon when the new project launches.

